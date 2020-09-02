e-paper
SFI holds protest, demands promotion of HPU students

The students’ body has accused the state government of profiteering during the Covid-19 pandemic instead of providing financial relief to the people and students.

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
SFI activists during their protest outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Wednesday.
SFI activists during their protest outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Wednesday.(Deepak Sansta/ HT)
         

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday staged a protest against the against state government and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) authorities here, demanding promotion of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students.

The SFI has accused the state government of profiteering during the Covid-19 pandemic instead of providing financial relief to the people and students. It said the government is hiking fees despite the high court’s order not to charge any additional fees other than tuition fees until the pandemic situation improves.

During the protest, SFI state secretary Amit Thakur said the state government and university authorities are only completing formalities to conduct the examination as many students are being forced to walk to the examination centres as they have no transportation facilities.

“The university has only set up 38 examination centres for the upcoming PG exams in which around 60,000 regular and private students are expected to appear, which means that around 1,600 students per examination centre will be accommodated. How can social distancing be maintained in such a situation?” he asked.

SFI has warned of intensifying the movement if their demands are not fulfilled.

