SGPGI Trauma Centre to increase bed strength

Updated: Jul 30, 2019

The Trauma Centre of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will increase its bed strength to save more lives.

At present, only 66 beds are operational at the centre. But with the addition of 50 more beds, the number would go up to 116.

A function to celebrate the Trauma Centre’s first anniversary will be organised on Wednesday.

Lucknow finally got a level-1 trauma centre last year after a long wait of eight years. The facility, located about 2km from the PGI campus, on Rae Bareli road, was started to help save lives of critical patients.

The centre was inaugurated on July 31, 2018 by minister of health education Ashutosh Tandon in the presence of principal secretary Rajneesh Dubey and PGI director Rakesh Kapoor.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, PGI chief medical superintendent Amit Agarwal said, “The trauma centre started (operations) late. We are going to appoint 10 non-teaching doctors here and the PGI is also going to start a fellowship programme to overcome the shortage of resident doctors.”

“Despite lack of staff, the PGI’s trauma centre performed well. Doctors performed 800 surgeries and 194 neuro surgeries. Of these, 70 were serious spinal surgeries,” he said.

The trauma centre is fully equipped to provide care for patients suffering from traumatic injuries such as those caused by gunshots, road mishaps or by falls.

He said, “SGPGI is the best institute. Here, the work culture is very professional. As this is not an academic programme, we are not getting residents. With the start of fellowship programme, We hope the institute will overcome the shortage of resident doctors.”

116 BEDS

