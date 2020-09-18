Sharda University equips its Covid-19 hospital, campus with 1,200 zoom cameras

cities

Sep 18, 2020

Sharda University has equipped its Covid-19 hospital as well as the university campus with a total of 1,200 CCTV cameras and also developed a centralised command and control centre for monitoring. The University has made 450 cameras operational for now while the rest will be made operational once the varsity reopens, officials said.

P K Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University, said the high quality cameras will ensure transparency and improve efficiency in work. “The cameras will keep an eye on the movement of people in the hospital and the varsity. We have installed five big screens to monitor the footage on a real-time basis. The command centre will monitor camera footage 24X7. The systems will be headed by a technical team of IT service personnel. We have deployed 12 security officers to monitor the system in three shifts,” he said.

The system is equipped with good quality audio and visual recorder, said Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and public relations officer of the varsity, adding that zoom cameras have been installed on the campus, including the activity hall, gallery, hospital building and different entry and exit gates, among others.

“Visuals from normal cameras are not good in quality as the images are not clear. We have installed high quality zoom cameras in the hospital building and different departments of the university. Cameras have also been placed to capture the road outside the university and hospital. The visuals will help the administration and the police in case of need,” he said.

Kumar said that about 300 cameras have been dotted in the Sharda Hospital, which is also a covid facility for the district. “There was also an incident in the past in which the kin of a Covid-19 patient alleged negligence. We have now placed cameras at different spots to record digital evidence which will be used if needed,” Kumar said.

The hospital has handed over a 600-bed facility, with 40-bed ICU beds, to the district administration for treatment of coronavirus patients. The hospital has since March treated 1,400 Covid-19 patients while 175 patients are currently lodged at the hospital.

On September 2, the hospital also set up a 20-bed private economic ward for Covid-19 patients. This facility is air-conditioned and equipped with modern equipment and ICU, and trained medical staff. The facility costs ₹5,000 per patient per day.