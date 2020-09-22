Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to be added as party in Kangana Ranaut’s plea in Bombay HC

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:19 IST

The Bombay high court on Tuesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to implead Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in her petition for threatening her with ‘Ukhad diya’ – the title of an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana – after the demolition and the designated officer of H-West ward for alleged illegal demolition of some parts of her Pali Hill bungalow on September 9. Raut will have to be impleaded by Wednesday and appear before the court through a lawyer the same day.

When Ranaut’s petition came up for hearing before a division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice RI Chagla, senior advocate Aspi Chinoi along with advocate Joel Carlos representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the bench that the rejoinder filed by the actor to the BMC affidavit had some new allegations and hence the civic corporation required time to respond to them, which the court allowed.

Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who was led by senior counsel Birendra Saraf, however, objected to the extension sought by BMC, alleging the civic authority was resorting to delaying tactics to deviate the case. He further submitted that the officers concerned who were involved in the demolition work had provided them with additional photographs of the alleged unauthorized alterations and additions on Tuesday.

In her rejoinder, Ranaut had pointed out that BMC in its notice had provided only one photograph of the alleged ongoing illegal work in the bungalow which proved that the BMC’s allegation against her was false.

After hearing the submissions the bench had queries to both Ranaut and BMC. While referring to the evidence of verbal abuse by Raut, which Ranaut had submitted to the court, Kathawalla sought to know whether she wanted to implead him in the petition as well.

While initially Saraf sought time and was reluctant to implead Raut, stating that he would argue on the aspect of malice in law, on the insistence of the court, as to giving Raut a chance to defend himself in the face of allegations made against him by Ranaut, Saraf acceded. Similarly, the court also directed the impleadment of officer Bhagyawant Late who had filed the affidavit on behalf of BMC.

The court then asked BMC to explain the applicability of the 2012 circular in the demolition of parts of Ranaut’s bungalow. The circular has warranted demolition within 24-hour notice in the event of any danger to life of the occupier or any other person. In light of this, the court sought to know as to whose life was in danger which prompted BMC officers to carry out the demolition on September 9 after serving a notice on September 8.

The court also wanted to know the status of the notice issued to designer Manish Malhotra who was also served a notice under 354 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on the same day as Ranaut. Ranaut had mentioned that while Malhotra was given a seven-day period to respond to the notice, she was not afforded the same which showed malice and malafide in BMC action.

The court while posting the hearing for impleadment of Raut and Late on Wednesday, directed BMC to file its response to Ranaut’s rejoinder by Thursday and posted the petition for hearing on Friday.