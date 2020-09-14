e-paper
Cities

Shiv Sena workers booked for staging protest

The party’s supporters were protesting against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the self-styled legal advisor of the USA-based Sikhs for Justice, accusing him of instigating the youths and farmers of Punjab. Pannu had reportedly asked people to stop trains on Sunday, however, the call received no response.

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Several leaders of Shiv Sena (Punjab) were booked for lockdown violations after they staged a protest near the Ludhiana railways station on Sunday.

The party’s supporters were protesting against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the self-styled legal advisor of the USA-based Sikhs for Justice, accusing him of instigating the youths and farmers of Punjab. Pannu had reportedly asked people to stop trains on Sunday, however, the call received no response.

But the Shiv Sena supporters gathered near the Clock Tower around afternoon and started marching towards Gate Number 2 of the railway station, holding Tricolours in their hand.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Sena supporters flouted social distancing norms and staged a protest despite a ban on gathering of five or more people.

Those who have been booked include Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon, Sandeep Thapar, Amit Arora, Arvind Walia, Prince Sharma, Samar Disuza, Ajay Mishra, Ritesh Raja, Hemant Thakur, Ashwani Chopra, Rohit Joshi, Bhanu Partap Singh and seven others, who are yet to be identified.

The case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act. No arrest has been made so far.

