Home / Cities / Shopkeeper found murdered in Payal village

Shopkeeper found murdered in Payal village

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 25-year-old shopkeeper was found murdered in Dhamot village of Payal on Thursday evening.

The killers seemed to have hacked him to death with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after dumping the body in the fields.

The victim has been identified as Satinder Singh of Lehal village.

He owned a grocery shop in the village.

According to the family, he had left the house in the afternoon for paying the electricity bill. In the evening, the police informed them that his body was lying in Dhamot village.

Payal station house officer (SHO), inspector Jaspal Singh said that some passersby noticed the body lying in a pool of the blood and informed the police. The SHO said prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal rivalry but investigations are on.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Payal police station.

