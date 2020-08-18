e-paper
Home / Cities / Shops allowed to stay open till 7pm in Ambala

Shops allowed to stay open till 7pm in Ambala

So far, the district has recorded 2,703 cases with 340 active cases.

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
More than 10 shops located in a particular area close to each other shall be considered a market, the order states.
More than 10 shops located in a particular area close to each other shall be considered a market, the order states.(Representational photo)
         

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Tuesday issued fresh orders changing the shop timings in the district again.

The timings have been fixed from 9am to 7pm for all shops in urban and rural areas of the district, the order reads. Sharma said the surge in Covid-19 cases is a matter of serious concern.

“To prevent and control the spread of coronavirus infection, it has become essential to restrict the movement of public especially in the markets. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005….all the markets, shops located in rural areas and residential colonies/societies, including street vendors/hawkers will be allowed to run/open from 9am to 7pm. More than 10 shops located in a particular area or a residential colony close to each other shall be considered a market,” the order reads.

However, medical, dairy and milk vending establishments, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweets shops, meat shops and other such service providers shall be exempted from these orders, the DM said.

So far, the district has recorded 2,703 cases with 340 active cases. Total 22 patients have succumbed to the virus here till date.

