Shops can remain open on all days in Navi Mumbai from today

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:50 IST

Shops within the jurisdictions of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be allowed to remain open on all days from Saturday from 9am to 7pm.

After the lockdown, the civic bodies had permitted shops to remain open on odd-even basis.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “The shopkeepers and customers need to maintain social distancing and other norms. The order is not applicable in hot spots and containment zones, where shops will remain open as per the odd-and-even system.”

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “We have been receiving a lot of representations and requests for allowing shops to remain open on all days. Thus, we have permitted them to remain open on all days. Barring malls, market complex, gyms and swimming pools, all other shops within PCMC jurisdiction will be allowed to open everyday from August 15 as per the specified guidelines.”