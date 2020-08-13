e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shops in Thane allowed to stay open on all days from August 15

Shops in Thane allowed to stay open on all days from August 15

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:11 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

All shops within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, barring those in hot spots, will be allowed to remain open on all days from August 15, in lieu of the current odd and even system. Those do not include shops in malls or market areas. The civic body released an unlock order on Thursday, after a meeting with traders within the city.

As per the new order, shops can remain open from 9am to 7pm.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “The traders cited that they were facing losses as shops were open based on the odd-even plan. As the number of positive cases is declining within Thane, the unlock order for August 15 was released. Shops have to strictly maintain social distancing norms and only standalone establishments have been permitted to open.”

However, those in hot spot areas, malls and market paces will not be given permission to open.

Shopkeepers in the city are happy with this decision. “We are delighted with this decision from the civic body and want to get back to business soon. Due to this odd and even concept, we were able to do business for only 15 days in a month. The strict lockdown and the current rules have had a deep impact on our business,” said Rasik Chedda, chairman, Ram Maruti Road Shopkeepers Association.

Earlier in the day, in a special meeting of civic officials, guardian minister for Thane Eknath Shinde asked the civic body to consider the request from traders. “As per state government norms, shops can remain open all day, however, the rule was not implemented in Thane keeping in mind the increased number of cases in the city. Now that the situation is in control, the civic body can decide on shops being open for more hours,” said Shinde.

top news
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In