Shots fired, accountant assaulted at his Kharar house in midnight attack

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 01:07 IST

A group of five men fired 12 shots in the air and assaulted a chartered accountant with bats and sticks after barging into his house near Janta Chowk in Kharar in the wee hours of Thursday.

“Around 3am on Thursday, five men broke into victim Arun Sharma’s house and thrashed him. They also fired 12 rounds in the air to terrify him,” said Ravjot Kaur Grewal, superintendent of police (Rural).

They also threatened Sharma’s son and vandalised his car before leaving. “We have identified three of the five accused. The attack seems to be a fallout of old enmity. No bullet hit Sharma. We are scanning the CCTV footage,” she said.

On the victim’s complaint, a case under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 450 (house-trespass ), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered.