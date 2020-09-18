e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shots fired, accountant assaulted at his Kharar house in midnight attack

Shots fired, accountant assaulted at his Kharar house in midnight attack

The five assailants also vandalised the victim’s car before fleeing.

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The victim’s damaged car outside his house at Janta Nagar in Kharar, Mohali.
The victim’s damaged car outside his house at Janta Nagar in Kharar, Mohali.(HT Photo)
         

A group of five men fired 12 shots in the air and assaulted a chartered accountant with bats and sticks after barging into his house near Janta Chowk in Kharar in the wee hours of Thursday.

“Around 3am on Thursday, five men broke into victim Arun Sharma’s house and thrashed him. They also fired 12 rounds in the air to terrify him,” said Ravjot Kaur Grewal, superintendent of police (Rural).

They also threatened Sharma’s son and vandalised his car before leaving. “We have identified three of the five accused. The attack seems to be a fallout of old enmity. No bullet hit Sharma. We are scanning the CCTV footage,” she said.

On the victim’s complaint, a case under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 450 (house-trespass ), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In