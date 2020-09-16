e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes

Siblings held in Pune for printing, using counterfeit Rs 100 notes

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a sister-brother duo for allegedly printing counterfeit Rs 100 notes and using it at a vegetable market, on Tuesday evening.

The duo has been identified as Sunita Pradeep Roy (22) and Datta Pradeep Roy (19), residents of Ghotawade in Pune.

Sunita worked in a beauty parlour that stopped functioning during the lockdown, while Datta is a first-year student at a college at Ghotawade. Their mother works as domestic help, according to the police.

The two were nabbed from the vegetable market near Bhosari police station around 5pm.

“We got a tip-off from an informer that a couple was roaming around in the small and local markets. We are investigating how long they have been doing this,” said senior inspector Uttam Tangde of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The police recovered two printers and paper along with 34 fake notes of Rs 100 from their possession.

“They used a scanner to make a soft copy of an original Rs 100 note and then kept printing copies,” said Tangde.

A case under Sections 489(b) (using forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes as genuine), 489(c) (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank-notes), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Bhosari police station against the accused.

top news
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In