Home / Cities / Sikh clergy meets today,missing saroops on agenda

Sikh clergy meets today,missing saroops on agenda

Another much-awaited report of a panel tasked to go through the content of controversial religious discourses of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale has also been submitted and is likely to be discussed

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Amritsar The Sikh clergy is meeting on Monday, where a decision will be taken on the inquiry report launched into 267 saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib that went missing over the past few years from the publishing house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had received the inquiry report from Ishar Singh, a lawyer at the Telangana high court. The five Sikh clergymen comprising the Akal Takht jathedar, jathedars of other Sikh temporal seats and Sikh high priests will discuss the report. Sources said the Akal Takht might direct the SGPC to implement the inquiry report.

Another much-awaited report of a panel tasked to go through the content of controversial religious discourses of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale has also been submitted to the Takht. This is also on the agenda of the clergy.

The Akal Takht is likely to declare Damdami Taksal media advisor Sarchand Singh and some others as ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) in the case of pardoning excommunicated former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah, in violation of its edict. It is also likely to award ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) to a SGPC member and hold the husband of another member as ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct).

