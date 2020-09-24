Singapore firm wants to buy land 20 acres to set up film academy in new film city

cities

A Singapore-based firm, Vistas Media, Thursday submitted a proposal to set up a film academy over 20 acres, with an initial investment of USD 10 million, in the upcoming film city project.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said it will soon demarcate the area for the film city in Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway, and will allot 20 acres to Vistas Media.

“The authority will ensure complete ease of doing business in the land allotment to the Singapore-based company that plans to set up a world-class film academy in film city project. Aspiring filmmakers, actors, technicians and others will get a chance to learn from the best in their fields at this film academy. We have received the proposal and will soon allot land as per the policy,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The authority has asked the town planning department to start the process of demarcating the 1,000 acres for the film city in Sector 21, quite near the Noida international greenfield airport.

“This Singapore based company alone will invest at least ₹150-200 crore in the film city, apart from other investments to set up the academy at the proposed site,” Singh said.

Piiyush Singh, chief executive officer of Vistas Media, said, “Our plan is to establish a world-class film academy in UP’s Yamuna Expressway area, where filmmakers, actors, technicians, art directors, cinematographers and others from Hollywood will train and teach students. With this project, we aim to provide market ready professionals to filmmakers. We have realised that most technicians in Mumbai are from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. And they have to struggle for 10 to 15 years or more to get a job. We plan to train them and provide them with suitable jobs right after the course.”