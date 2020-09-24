e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Singapore firm wants to buy land 20 acres to set up film academy in new film city

Singapore firm wants to buy land 20 acres to set up film academy in new film city

cities Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:09 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

A Singapore-based firm, Vistas Media, Thursday submitted a proposal to set up a film academy over 20 acres, with an initial investment of USD 10 million, in the upcoming film city project.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said it will soon demarcate the area for the film city in Sector 21, along the Yamuna Expressway, and will allot 20 acres to Vistas Media.

“The authority will ensure complete ease of doing business in the land allotment to the Singapore-based company that plans to set up a world-class film academy in film city project. Aspiring filmmakers, actors, technicians and others will get a chance to learn from the best in their fields at this film academy. We have received the proposal and will soon allot land as per the policy,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The authority has asked the town planning department to start the process of demarcating the 1,000 acres for the film city in Sector 21, quite near the Noida international greenfield airport.

“This Singapore based company alone will invest at least ₹150-200 crore in the film city, apart from other investments to set up the academy at the proposed site,” Singh said.

Piiyush Singh, chief executive officer of Vistas Media, said, “Our plan is to establish a world-class film academy in UP’s Yamuna Expressway area, where filmmakers, actors, technicians, art directors, cinematographers and others from Hollywood will train and teach students. With this project, we aim to provide market ready professionals to filmmakers. We have realised that most technicians in Mumbai are from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. And they have to struggle for 10 to 15 years or more to get a job. We plan to train them and provide them with suitable jobs right after the course.”

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
KXIP vs RCB Live: KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In