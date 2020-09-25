e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sisodia stable, administered plasma therapy

Sisodia stable, administered plasma therapy

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has Covid-19 and dengue, was administered plasma therapy on Friday. His situation is now stable, senior officials in his office said.

Sisodia tested Covid-19 positive on September 14, following which he was isolated at his residence. He was admitted to the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital on Wednesday, with fever and low oxygen count.

His platelet count was found to be low and later he was also diagnosed with dengue. On Thursday, he was admitted to Max Superspeciality Hospital in Saket and moved to the intensive care unit (ICU).

“The deputy CM was administered plasma therapy today. His condition is stable now. The vitals have improved significantly,” said a close aide of the minister who did not wish to be identified.

After health minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact Covid-19 infection.

When Jain was unwell, Sisodia took over as the interim health minister and was in charge of the portfolio when Delhi witnessed its first peak in June.

Medical superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital Suresh Kumar told PTI that though there is no scientific evidence to prove that plasma therapy benefits a patient, it has been administered for various ailments for several years. “In Covid-19 patients, it helps in bringing the oxygen level to the normal value besides other benefits, which aid in recovery. But in some cases, plasma therapy does not work.”

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Delhi records 3,827 new Covid-19 cases; active cases, containment zones on the rise
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In