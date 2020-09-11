e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Six booked for holding drinking party in Covid ambulance in Bhayandar

Six booked for holding drinking party in Covid ambulance in Bhayandar

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:47 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Five contractual workers of Mira Bhayandar civic sanitation department and an ambulance driver have been booked by Bhayander police on Wednesday night for drinking in a civic ambulance allotted to transport Covid-19 patients to hospital.

Social activist Anil Nautiyal received information about the incident and informed local MLA Pratap Sarnaik and the police about it. When police reached the Dedicated Covid Care Centre in Bhayandar (West), they found that the six workers were still drinking inside the ambulance.

Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav said, “We booked six men, including the ambulance driver and five contractual workers, under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (spreading of infection) of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. No arrest has been made so far. We have issued notices to the accused asking them to be present before Thane court once the charge sheet is filed.”

Jadhav said that according to information, the drinking party was organised inside the ambulance to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused’s daughter.

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In