Six held for gangraping minor girl in Kangra

The accused molested the victim and took turns to rape her. They also shot a video of the crime and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Police on Tuesday arrested six men for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Nagrota Bagwan sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The accused are Vinit,29, Rohit,21, Ravi Kumar,42, Akshay,23, Manish,19, and Pravesh,26.

The incident took place on July 4. Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said the victim had gone for an outing with her friend and while returning home they were stopped by six people. “They beat up her friend who fled the scene. The accused then molested the victim and took turns to rape her. They also shot a video of the crime and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone,” the SP said, adding that the accused later circulated the video on various social media platforms and messaging apps.

“After the video came in the notice of police, a suo moto probe was initiated and it was found that the crime took place in Nagrota Bagwan,” he said.

The accused have been booked under Section 376D (gang rape), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

