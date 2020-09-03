e-paper
Home / Cities / Six persons arrested with narcotic substances

Six persons arrested with narcotic substances

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six men were arrested with narcotics in Beta II police station area on Thursday. The suspects revealed that they procured the contraband from Bulandshahr to sell in small quantities in Greater Noida.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida Zone 3, said police first arrested two persons - Kafil and Naeem, residents of Bulandshahr for selling weed near a paying guest facility in Beta II police station area on Wednesday. When asked about their source, the suspects revealed the address as Anoopshahr in Bulandshahr.

Singh said a team was sent to search the premises. “There were four men there in a two-room set apartment which they had converted into a warehouse. The police team found 172 kg weed, 176 kg bhang, 10.5 kg hashish and one country made revolver from the warehouse,” he said. The four suspects were identified as Radha Kishan Pandey, Mool Chand, Shivam Sharma and Tarun Chaowdhary, all residents of Bulandshahr.

“They confessed to smuggling weed and other narcotic products to people in Greater Noida. Primary investigation shows they have made a lot of money. A detailed investigation will be carried out to arrest more people,” he said.

Police registered an FIR against them under Sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. Police said that the seized products would be worth ₹3.36 crore.

The six were sent to judicial custody after they were produced in court.

