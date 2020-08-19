SMC teachers warn Himachal govt of self-immolation

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:12 IST

Disappointed with high court’s decision to cancel appointments of 2,613 school management committees (SMC) teachers, the SMC teachers have given a three-day ultimatum to the state government to clarify the situation.

They have threatened self-immolation if the demand is not met.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, SMC Teachers’ Association president Manoj Rongta said, “We believe the state government did not represent us strongly in the court.”

Rongta said there are 130 schools in which SMC teachers are providing online classes which include remote areas of Himachal.

He said that SMC teachers have not received their salaries for eight months and are facing financial difficulties. Their difficulties have further increased due to the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

SMC teachers have also decided to cancel conducting online classes until further orders.

On August 18, a delegation led by Janjatiya Morcha state president Jawahar Sharma urged CM Jai Ram Thakur to file a review petition regarding SMC teachers in the state. The CM assured the delegation that government will consider the issue sympathetically and will take appropriate action in this regard.