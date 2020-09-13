Sobha Singh Art Gallery to reopen for visitors from September 16

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:38 IST

Sobha Singh Art Gallery and Museum situated at Andretta village, 11 kilometres from Palampur, will reopen for visitors from September 16.

As per sources, the gallery will open on the occasion of Himachal’s cultural festival ‘Sair’ almost after six months after it was closed on March 20, owing to the pandemic. Initially, the art gallery will open only on the weekends and start operating regularly when the Covid situation improves.

Visitors will be able to see some added artifacts and belongings of the artist at the refurbished museum. During the lockdown, the old roof of the complex was repaired, while the cracked floor was re-laid with tiles in addition to the painting work.

For the first time, an additional exhibition hall displaying the artworks of other artists will be accessible to the public. With this, the visitors will be able to visit Sobha Singh’s studio, gallery, museum and artist residency and souvenir shop ‘Prampara’.

The gallery attracts a large number of art lovers, artists, tourists and visitors from all over the country and abroad. Sobha Singh Art Gallery has around three dozen original works of the legendry artist. In 2011, Sobha Singh Museum was added to the complex. Around 100 photographs depicting the journey of the artist are displayed there. Some of Singh’s personal belongings have also preserved here.

One of the greatest Indian artists of the 20th century, S Sobha Singh was born on 29 November 1901 at Sri Hargobindpur (Gurdaspur), Punjab. It was here that he learned to draw and sculpt. In 1905, his mother Bibi Acchran died. His father S Deva Singh died in 1917. He mastered painting by self-practice. He joined the British Indian Army as a draughtsman and was posted at various places in Iraq. He studied European paintings and got inspiration from the works of English painters.