Home / Cities / Social activist booked for hurting religious sentiments

Social activist booked for hurting religious sentiments

General secretary of Shiv Sena, Punjab, alleges Baljinder Singh Jindu used derogatory language against Hindu deities during a Facebook live session on August 20.

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked a social activist for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Baljinder Singh Jindu, who runs a “non-profit” chemist shop, “Guru Nanak Modikhana”, near Old Session Chowk, has been booked on the complaint of Ritesh Raja, general secretary of Shiv Sena, Punjab.

Jindu was in news last month after his video clips on the alleged fleecing of customers by chemists went viral. In the videos, he had claimed that chemists sold medicines at inflated MRPs after sourcing them for much lesser price.

Raja alleged that in a Facebook live session on August 20, Jindu used derogatory language against Hindu deities, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said a case under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act had been registered against Jindu.

On Friday, members of the Shiv Sena, Punjab, led by chairman Rajiv Tandon and Mahant Dinesh Puri met commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal seeking Jindu’s arrest.

