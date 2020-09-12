Social, political and religious events led to spike in Covid-19 cases in Agartala: Government study

cities

A study conducted by the Tripura government has blamed social functions like marriages, pujas, and political rallies for a surge in Covid-19 cases in Agartala.

“The lockdown was lifted on August 5 and our analysis found a mild increase of the Covid-19 cases from August 17 and the explosive growth was noticed from August 26. According to our analysis, many social functions, including about 3,000 weddings, and some pujas and political rallies took place in the West district from August 9 till 26. People became relaxed and met many without maintaining social distance and that is the only reason behind the increase in the cases in the district and mainly in Agartala,” district magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav said.

He added they have started the mapping of the Covid-19 cases to deal with the situation and identified 10 wards under the Agartala Municipal Corporation with 70% of the cases. Accordingly, they have set up testing centres at all these wards. “We are conducting 400-700 tests every day in these places. Of these testing, we get 20-30% positive results. We have detected three hotspot areas in Agartala...”

Currently, 2,400 patients are under home isolation in the district of whom 1,674 are in Agartala. They are being provided either free ration or Rs 1500 in their accounts. The administration is keeping a track of these patients and providing medical kits to them. In the case of home isolated patients having comorbidities, doctors are talking to them over the phone.

Yadav said delays in visiting hospitals are among the reasons for increased deaths. “It is not that the administration is not working wholeheartedly. But we have seen that within 24 hours of admission in hospitals, 20-25% Covid-19 patients have died. Delay of the patients in visiting hospitals is the reason behind this.”

Lok Sabha member Pratima Bhowmik said 364 health workers have been found infected. “Our state has a 0.96% death rate that is less compared to other states. To provide better health care services for the patients, we have inducted 18 floor managers, who will be working in four shifts.”