Software glitches mar registration of land deeds in Haryana

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:32 IST

Four days after the revenue department started e-appointments for deeds registration (both in urban and rural areas) in Haryana, a software glitch hampered the process in Hisar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Bhiwani and other districts in the region, said officials.

Hisar naib tehsildar Lalit Jakhar said the web portal is showing errors in the data of the properties and people are unable to get a token for the registration of land deeds.

“Only two registries were done on Friday wherein properties were transferred from parents to their descendants. We have forwarded a few complaints to senior officers and apprised them of the software-related problems,” he added.

A revenue official from Rohtak, who wished to remain anonymous, said they too are facing problems in e-registration of deeds as the data of the departments concerned is yet to be updated.

“We have found that data of properties with the municipal corporation have anomalies. A land owner has already cleared dues, but still the status is shown as pending on the portal. There is a mismatch in the data of properties on the portal and we, along with people, have to suffer at the end of the day,” the official added.

He further said there were several lapses in the web application, WEB-HALRIS Haryana, due to which applicants were unable to book e-appointments on the portal.

As per the new process, the applicants will have to get an e-appointment by furnishing the land details on the web portal for the issuance of a token for appointment of the deed registration in the tehsil office.

A total of 18 land registries had taken place in Dadri and 12 in Rohtak’s Meham from August 31 to September 3. Three registration of deeds took place each in Hisar and Sonepat tehsils in the past two days.

Deepak Dhanger, Meham naib tehsildar, said the record of plots under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and plots of licensed colonies (like Omaxe City in Rohtak) were not updated on the portal.

“There are many irregularities related to the names of landowner and the measurement of land in records at several areas, especially those under the Haryana local bodies department,” he added.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Dadri, said the data of a plot in the city was not visible on the portal and they faced issues while applying for land registration deeds.

“The government should bring in a new system until the new software is updated and made foolproof,” he added.