Son booked for abusing, assaulting 80-year-old mother

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:23 IST

Manickpur police has booked a 40-year-old man for harassing his 80-year-old mother for the past four months. She has also alleged that he uses her ATM card to withdraw her ₹9,000 monthly pension and spend the money on liquor and other things.

According to police, Kamlini Kamble stays with her younger son, Shirish Kamble in a flat along with his family, while the elder son stays separately, said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station.

Her husband Marutirao died in 2001. He was a government employee at the time of retirement, she gets the monthly pension.

The son since the past few months had seized her ATM card and other documents and would withdraw all the money from her savings account and spend it on liquor. Kamble has alleged that Shirish would abuse and assault her if she objected, said the officer.

The wife of the accused was mute. Shirish would threaten her to send her to maternal home if she complained, Kamble alleges.

Police has registered a complaint against Shirish under Sections 504, 506 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 said Kamble.