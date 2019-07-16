Sonipat doctor held for preparing fake autopsy reports for insurance claims

Gurugram: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police on Monday arrested a forensic doctor for allegedly conducting post-mortem examinations in cases where cancer deaths were fraudulently declared as accidental to claim insurance as part of a larger scam, said the police.

According to the police, 34-year-old Ambuj Jain, a doctor with Sonipat’s Civil Hospital, was arrested from Nahan in Himachal Pradesh after the STF team, which was tracking his mobile phone location, received a tipoff. The police said he had helped a state-based gang to dupe insurance firms in the name of terminal cancer patients after misrepresenting their deaths as accidents with the help of fraudulent autopsy reports.

Deputy superintendent of police (STF) Shamsher Singh said Jain is one of the main accused in the case. “He used to charge ₹1.5 lakh for each post-mortem examination and later prepared the reports for the same,” he said.

Jain was produced before the Sonipat district and sessions court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for two days.

Singh said that the police had demanded a three-day police remand to recover the bribe money, documents and for further investigating the alleged involvement of other doctors from the same hospital in the scam.

“On May 18, Sonipat district and sessions court had turned down his anticipatory bail plea. He had not reported to work since he was booked on April 19. We were conducting raids at suspected locations to trace him. He has applied for an anticipatory bail in Punjab and Haryana High Court and the hearing was scheduled on July 17. However, he ran out of luck and was arrested,” said KK Rao, inspector general of police.

Earlier on July 1, the STF had arrested 45-year-old doctor Amit Singh who too had allegedly made fraudulent post-mortem reports at Hisar Civil hospital. The police said he was involved with the same gang and was named by the kingpin Pawan Bhoria and his close aides during the investigation. He was allegedly involved in 12 to 14 cases where he had conducted the post-mortem examination and prepared fake reports as asked by Bhoria.

The gang members, including doctors of civil hospitals, are facing charges under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) sections 201 (destruction of evidence), 205 (false personation), 34 (common intention), 420 (fraud), 464 (making a false document), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using forged document) at the Civil Lines police station in Sonipat.

