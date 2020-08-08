Soon, get your Covid test results on the phone in Ghaziabad

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:30 IST

In order to dissuade people from queuing up at testing centres across the district to get their test reports, the health department plans to send them directly to mobile phones.

At present, testing facilities are available at several centres across the district at Vaishali, Indirapuram, MMG Hospital, district women’s hospital, four community health centres in Modinagar, Muradnagar, Dasna and Loni, besides one primary health centre at Bhojpur and one sampling centre at IMS, Dasna.

“The majority of testing takes place via rapid antigen kits. The reports are given to patients within 30-40 minutes. Issues crop up when people are tested via the RT-PCR method. Such reports generally take one or two days, sometimes longer, to be ready. In such cases, those getting tested have to return to the testing centre to collect their reports. This often results in long queues,” said an officer from the district health department, requesting anonymity.

Till August 7, the district completed 129,188 tests, including 73,966 conducted via rapid antigen kits which were brought into use from June 26.

“In order to avoid hassling the public, an online system will be started soon and reports will be made available to patients over the phone.This will help curtail travel for fetching reports,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, the district magistrate.

Health department officials said that the system is already operational in the district of Kanpur.

“The patient gets a message over his/her mobile. The message includes his/her test results and a link to fill out his/her details and opt for the home isolation facility. We are planning a similar system in Ghaziabad and it will be made operational by next week. Patients will not be required to come to the centre for their results,” the district health department officer cited above said.

Health department officials said that at present they are conducting about 2,000 rapid antigen tests, apart from 1,000 RT-PCR tests on a daily basis. They added that in the future, they plan to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

“Of the 73,966 rapid antigen tests conducted till August 7, we have to test 26,056 samples again through RT-PCR in order to find true negatives. So,regular RT-PCR tests combined with those administered to find out true negatives result in an increased number of RT-PCR tests. To avoid the increased number of people queuing up for their test reports, we’ll start an online system soon,” the officer added.