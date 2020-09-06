e-paper
South Malwa districts report sharp rise in Covid deaths in last six days

South Malwa districts report sharp rise in Covid deaths in last six days

Of the total 195 Covid-related deaths in the region, 82 have been reported in first 6 days of this month

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:59 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Health workers in PPE coveralls taking swab samples for Covid testing in Punjab.
Health workers in PPE coveralls taking swab samples for Covid testing in Punjab.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

As Covid-19 cases witnessed a sudden rise in the south Malwa region in last one month, crossing 11,000, the seven districts - Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Fazilka Muktsar and Mansa - have reported spurt in deaths due to the virus in the first week of September.

Of the 195 Covid-related fatalities, the south Malwa districts have reported 82 deaths in last six days as 113 were reported till August 31. The worst-hit is Ferozepur district, where Covid-related deaths have more than doubled in six days from 24 on August 31 to 51 on September 6. With 21 more deaths, Bathinda’s tally has jumped to 45.

Faridkot and Moga districts reported 12 deaths each in last five days taking the toll to 24 and 32, respectively. Fazilka, Muktsar and Mansa have reported a total of 11 deaths during the same period.

The seven districts have seen over 300% jump in Covid-19 cases in a month, from 2,971 on August 6 to 11,332 on September 6. Besides, the districts have seen a rise 650% in Covid-related deaths in last one month, from 26 on August 6 to 195 on September 6, as compared to a cumulative increase of 270% in the state during the same period.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in south Malwa districts is continuously showing an upward trend as it has jumped to 1.7% from 0.9% in a month. However, the state’s CFR is much higher at 2.9%.

State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said after a sudden rise in cases, the south Malwa districts have seen a jump in virus-related deaths in the last few days. “The major reason behind this is that the people are resisting getting themselves tested, which delay the detection. Many Covid patients who had died, were admitted to hospitals after their condition deteriorated,” he added.

