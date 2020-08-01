e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Special enquiry team submits report in Sonepat liquor scam

Special enquiry team submits report in Sonepat liquor scam

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:30 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustantimes
         

The special enquiry team constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam in Sonepat that came to light in May has submitted its report to the home ministry.

Talking to mediapersons on Friday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said, “The report was submitted to ACS (home) Vijay Vardhan and is currently being checked. Whatever is the conclusion and the action needed to be taken would soon be made public.”

The state government had constituted the special team under the leadership of TC Gupta that handed over its report almost after three months.

The alleged scam had taken place in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda area where illegal liquor kept at a godown was found missing during the lockdown.

The team has probed the involvement of liquor kingpins, police officials and excise officials in the scam.

KARNAL SP TO PROBE PANIPAT LATHICHARGE

A day after hundreds of locals protested near the Panipat mini-secretariat on NH-44, forcing the police to resort to lathicharging, Vij on Friday said action will be taken against those found guilty.

“I came to know about the incident in Panipat through media reports and sought a report from area SP Manisha Choudhary,” he said.

“I’ve received the report and handed over the investigation to Karnal SP Surinder Singh Bhoria. He would submit a report within two days. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” Vij said.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In