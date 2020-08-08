Special surveys help contain suspected cases, lower fatality in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:31 IST

For the past 17 days, the Ghaziabad district has not reported any Covid-19 fatality. The death toll of the district as on August 8 is 64; the last death took place on July 21. Apart from following treatment protocols and using special equipment such as high-flow nasal canulas,the district administration officialssaid that they have been trying to filter out suspected cases with the help of special surveys as part of the containment exercise, which has helped reduce the death rate.

These surveys are specifically conducted door-to-door to trace suspected cases like persons with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) and send them for testing. These surveys are conducted in both containment and non-containment zones.

According to the UP state Covid-19 control room figures on August 8, the district had a total of 5,769 Covid-19 cases, including the 64 deaths. A majority of deaths, 51, took place in June, while there were four deaths from March to May. Nine deaths were added to the tally in July. The fatality rate, till May 31, stood at 1.67%. It was the highest so far at 3.89% in June and dropped to 0.27% in July. In August so far, the fatality rate is zero.

“The fatality rate has been on the decline—it is primarily due to our containment systems that entail a defined set of processes such as tracing suspected cases before they turn severe, speedy testing, faster referral of patients who test positive to Covid care facilities through a centralised ambulance system and regular monitoring of patients in home isolation through control rooms put in place for early detection. For early detection, we bank on different surveys across the district while conducting special surveysthat are conducted by dedicated teams to specifically trace suspected cases only in containment zones,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, the district magistrate.

The Ghaziabad district administration is also operating a dedicated Covid-19 control room to centrally monitor all containment activities and patient-related services. The control room has come up on directions of the UP government.

“Using different surveys, we have been able to find suspected cases, such as persons suffering from influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI). These infections are most likely to aggravate after patients test positive for Covid-19. So, through our surveys, we filter out such persons early and test them. Once positive, they are referred to an appropriate Covid care facility and their treatment starts,” he added.

As part of the ongoing survey in containment zones, the health department’s teams surveyed 370,015 houses with population of about 1,469,575 and figured out 344 suspected cases between July 13 and August 6 .

“Of these, 36 tested positive for Covid-19. Although the number of positive cases seems low, these were patients affected by ILI or SARI and prone to deterioration in health. They were immediately referred to appropriate Covid care facilities. Over 860 of our teams only survey containment zones. Each team is assigned to cover 75 houses per day,” said an officer from the health department, requesting anonymity.

According to the UP state Covid-19 control room figures till August 7, the district comprises 396 containment zones with 84—the majority—under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station area, followed by 68 and 57 under the jurisdictions of Sihani Gate and Kavi Nagar police station areas respectively, in Ghaziabad city.

Another door-to-door survey is being carried out by block-level officers in both containment and non-containment zones under their respective jurisdictions. The administration officials said that these teams surveyed 404,679 households with a population of about 1,737,617 persons and traced 927 suspected cases from July 1 to August 7.

“Of the 927 suspected cases, 15 tested positive for Covid-19 and were referred to appropriate Covid care facilities,” said another officer of the district administration who requested anonymity.

Health department officials said that during a survey of 1,737,617 people in both containment and non-containment zones, which was conducted between July 2 and July 12, they found 1,477 suspected cases. Of them, 140 tested positive for Covid-19. The survey had been ordered by the UP government.