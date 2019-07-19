Speeding Mercedes kills CRPF trooper in Greater Kailash-I, driver arrested

New Delhi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, posted in the Prime Minister’s security wing, was killed and two of his colleagues were injured after a speeding Mercedes car jumped a signal and rammed their WagonR car in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 area on Thursday night.

The incident took place when the three men were returning after shopping at Lajpat Nagar market.

Police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man, Sanidhya Garg, the son of a Noida-based businessman, who was driving the car.

Police said Garg is pursuing an undergraduate commerce course from a college in London and had come to India on a vacation.

The constable, who succumbed, was identified as Narendra Khateek (34), a native of Alwar in Rajasthan. The two constables who are injured are Vinod Kumar (36) and Babulal Yadav (38). All of them were posted in CRPF’s Special Duty Group (SDG) and were deployed at the Prime Minister Office and PM’s residence.

Vinod Kumar, the constable driving the WagonR car said that the incidet took place when they were returning home to Pushp Vihar.

“We had all gone shopping to Lajpat Nagar.The accident took place when we were near Archana crossing. Our traffic light was green. But, as our car was crossing the signal, a Mercedes convertible speeding from Siri Fort Road, appeared out of nowhere and crashed into ours. Before we could brace ourselves, our car had turned turtle. The Mercedes further went on to ram a divider and then crashed into a traffic signal before coming to a halt,” Kumar said.

He said passersby and locals immediately rushed to help them and called the police. “Miraculously, Yadav and I did not sustain any serious injuries but Khateek was unconscious. We were all rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Khateek succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. The others were given first aid and discharged,” said Kumar, who had been working with Khateek and Yadav for the past six years.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said the driver of the Mercedes, Sanidhya Garg, was a resident of Model Town and did not try to flee from the spot.

“Garg is pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from a college in London and was vacationing in India. His father owns a factory in Noida. He was carrying a valid driving license and was not found to be drunk. He was arrested and booked under IPC section 304A or causing death due to negligence. Investigations revealed that Garg had jumped a red light and lost control over his vehicle,” the DCP said.

Khateek is survived by parents, wife and two sons — aged 5 and 7 years. Khateek’s brother Dinesh Kumar, who runs a private coaching centre, said that the driver had killed a person but had received bail. “We have lost a family member. His children have lost their father but the accused has been granted bail. This is injustice,” he said.

DCP Kumar, however, said that the offence is bailable under law. “We are looking into the case from all the possible angles. We have seized both the vehicles,” he said.

