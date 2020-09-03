e-paper
Spike in Covid-19 cases among Thane cops due to increased patrolling duty during Ganesh

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

There has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases within the Thane police commissionerate, with around 149 personnel testing positive in the last 15 days. Officers claimed that opening of shops and markets during the festive season has led to the increase, as more cops were deputed on patrolling duty.

Till Wednesday, 1,236 officers from the commissionerate had tested positive for Covid, of which 1,125 have recovered. So far, 16 Thane police personnel have died due to Covid.

In early August, five to six cases were reported daily, however, the numbers have increased to 15 to 18 cases since mid-August. On Wednesday, 17 cops tested positive in Thane commissionarate, of which, 15 are from the Kalyan-Dombivli jurisdiction, and the remaining three are from Thane city.

“Many shops and markets have started before the festive season. This led to crowding in the markets in most cities, for which more manpower from the police department was deployed. Most of them were standing for hours in heavy rain. All these factors led to an increase in cases in the last two weeks,” said a senior police officer.

