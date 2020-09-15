e-paper
SPPU appoints district, and subject-wise, coordinators for final year exams

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:52 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune In a bid to ensure its final-year examinations run smoothly, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has appointed coordinators, subject-wise and district-wise, to conduct the exams.

The exams will be held between October 1 and October 30, in both online and offline formats. Practical exams will begin on September 15 and end on September 25. SPPU has also released guidelines about the practical and oral exams.

“To help students of all three districts - Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar - where colleges are affiliated with the SPPU, we have appointed district-wise coordinators. Also, subject-wise coordinators are being appointed by the SPPU, so that during the exams, students and faculty will have help,” said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

“Eighty-five per cent of students have picked online exams as their preference. For the rest, offline exams will be held where we will follow guidelines of the UGC and the health ministry, for safety of students. If students do not appear this time, re-exams will be held later in the year. For online, two practice tests will be conducted for students,” added Prof Karmalkar.

Exams for backlog students will be held between October 1 and October 9. For regular students, exams will begin on October 10.

Papers will be of multiple choice questions (MCQ) worth 50 marks, to be completed in an hour’s duration.

