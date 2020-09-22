SPPU final-year exams: Optical mark recognition method to be used to grade online papers in trial run

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:32 IST

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced on Tuesday that its trial run for the online final-year exams will done using an “optical mark recognition (OMR)” method.

“We have appointed a committee to prepare the multiple choice questions paper sets. Subject-wise, each paper will have 60 questions for the exam. We will conduct mock tests before the real exams happen. Soon, the detailed exam time-table will be declared,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Optical mark recognition (OMR) scans paper forms to detect darkened marks at pre-determined positions.

Of a total of two lakh students appearing for the final-year exams across three districts, 85 per cent chose the online option to appear for papers. They will give the exams in an “offline mode” for which the SPPU has identified 50 centres where the examination will be held.

As per instructions issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the SPPU must finish the final-year exams before October 31.

On Wednesday, a group of students raised the issue of the duration of the papers – currently, an hour for the 60 multiple choice question papers.

Kamlakar Shete, a final-year student said, “An hour is very little and it should be increased to an-hour-and-a-half. As most students are giving the exams online, there might be various issues, like technical problems, or students not understanding the system. So, time may be consumed. Hence, the exam duration should be increased.”