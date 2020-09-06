e-paper
Home / Cities / Srinagar man held for impersonating as doctor

Srinagar man held for impersonating as doctor

A video of the man was also widely shared on social media in which a mediaperson is questioning him from where he had got his MBBS degree.

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man for impersonating as a doctor in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an official said.

The man, who is a resident of Srinagar, was arrested after police got information that he was practicing as a general physician in a clinic in Kupwara. “We have arrested a fake doctor after we got information from some mediapersons,” said station house officer Mohammad Ashraf.

He said the accused is recognised by the name of MA Khan in the district. “The accused told us that he is a not a doctor but works in a hospital in Srinagar,” the SHO said. “It is not clear since when he was practicing but we are still collecting information about him,” he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of the man was also widely shared on social media in which a mediaperson is questioning him from where he had got his MBBS degree. The mediaperson is subsequently seen forcing the alleged fake doctor to apologise to the patients present in the clinic.

Chief medical officer, Kupwara, Kousar Amin said she has no details of the case. “We also came to know through the media about the person,” she added.

