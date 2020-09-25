e-paper
St Stephen’s releases application forms for PG courses

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

Delhi University’s (DU) St Stephen’s College on Friday released application forms for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates selected on merit or through the DU entrance test (DUET) will be called for an interview for admission in postgraduate courses in the college.

The college had in July announced that it would switch to online interviews for admission to postgraduate courses this year to maintain social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A similar decision was taken for admission to undergraduate courses, along with doing away with the written test component for this year.

The forms will be available on the college’s official website from Friday. The college is yet to announce the last date of applying and interview schedule.

“Only those candidates who have registered on the St Stephen’s College postgraduate admission portal and who have been selected by the University of Delhi for admission in the concerned postgraduate program will be considered for interviews,” the college prospectus stated.

The college offers nine postgraduate courses —MA in Economics, English, History, Philosophy and Sanskrit; and MSc in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Operational Research.

St Stephen’s College is a religious minority institute, has its own process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses and reserves 50% seats for Christian students.

