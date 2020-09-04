Staffers of Mumbai civic corporation’s five departments to keep a tab on citizens’ health amid Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:01 IST

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted five civic departments to act as its eyes and ears to help it keep a tab on the health of citizens.

The five departments are solid waste management, insecticide, water, community health volunteers, and contractual employees carrying out routine maintenance work of roads or storm water drains.

If these personnel come across any residents with Covid-19 symptoms, or senior citizens with comorbidity, they will report the house number to their supervisors, who will, in turn, inform BMC health officials.

The BMC control room will then get in touch with these residents for more details, or to shift them to quarantine centres or offer medical help if needed.

Currently, such door-to-door surveys are carried out by ward level staff and community health workers.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, who is in-charge of the health department, said, “I am examining how staff from these departments can be activated to carry out surveys. All they have to do is ask a resident – “Are you feeling okay?” or ‘Is anyone unwell in your home?” It can be a civic employee who regularly visits a locality, or lives in a nearby locality. This exercise will take time, as we will work out the logistics, and also train these employees. It is not necessary that each employee will have access to homes, so it will be a herculean task.”

BMC will soon start training the staff. Senior citizens will be the first target group for such surveys, who are at a greater risk for a delay in detecting or reporting Covid-19.

According to BMC’s Covid war room dashboard, the civic body has so far screened 17,405,181 citizens, of which 926,982 were senior citizens.

Of these, 3,119 senior citizens were found with low oxygen saturation and were given medical help.

This is part of the long-term plan to handle the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, especially when non-Covid work will also take priority and civic staff from all non-health departments may not be able to focus on relief work.

In the long run, staff from these departments will help in disaster relief.

“A person who visits housing societies everyday to collect garbage, or do repair work can help BMC identify dilapidated building, or point out other hazards in a structure and report back,” said Kakani.