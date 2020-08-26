‘Staged’ abduction case: Newlywed woman testifies against kidnappers in court

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:51 IST

A day after being allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by car-borne miscreants in Kalanaur here, police produced the newlywed woman before a court here on Tuesday.

Though the police had earlier said that the woman concocted her own abduction with the help of her lover and his friends, she testified against her kidnappers.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Lora said, “We have conducted her medical examination and a report is awaited. The woman is in the police custody and her abductors are still at large. We have recovered the Safari car which was snatched by the accused at gunpoint when the couple was travelling to Bhiwani just two hours post-wedding.”

Meham DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya and Kalanaur SHO Sohan Lal, who are investigating the case, did not respond to calls and text messages.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said the woman while recording her statement said one of the abductors used to stalk her on her way to school, while the main accused had also tried to misbehave with her. She said a village panchayat was also held in this regard where the accused’s parents had assured that their son would not repeat the misacts.

“We are investigating whether the bride is 18 years old or not,” the officer added.

The woman comes from a poor Dalit family, while the miscreants belong to the upper caste.

However, her parents alleged that they had given a police complaint against the main accused a few months back after he tried to misbehave with their daughter. “The police did not take any action so later a compromise was struck in the village panchayat. Had the police acted in time, it wouldn’t have come to this,” they added.

Meanwhile, the groom’s family is waiting for the outcome of the investigation. “If she was in fact abducted, we will accept her. Else, it would be difficult for us to take her in. We are tensed right now and waiting for police action,” a relative of the groom said.