State govt committed to realise Dr Parmar’s dream of developed, prosperous Himachal: CM

Speaking at a function held to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Dr Parmar here, Thakur described the former CM as a great visionary leader who played a key role in the formation of the state.

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at a function held to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Dr Parmar in Shimla on Tuesday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at a function held to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Dr Parmar in Shimla on Tuesday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The state government is committed to realise the first chief minister Dr YS Parmar’s dream of a developed and prosperous Himachal, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function held to mark the 114th birth anniversary of Dr Parmar here, Thakur described the former CM as a great visionary leader who played a key role in the formation of the state. “The foundation laid by Dr Parmar helped develop Himachal Pradesh into a model state among all the hill states,” he said.

The CM said,” Dr Parmar strongly advocated the merger of those hilly areas of Punjab, having identical culture, with Himachal Pradesh. It was his vision that the state’s agrarian economy, particularly horticulture sector, made rapid strides.”

He said Dr Parmar was a multi-faceted personality who left indelible mark in the hearts of people of Himachal with his simplicity and down-to-earth approach. “It was his tireless efforts that Himachal became 18th state of the Indian Union,” he added.

The CM said Dr Parmar stressed upon development of road infrastructure in the state and also promoted the cultivation of cash crops.“The initiatives taken by him has led Himachal to become a ₹5,000 crore fruit economy,” he added.

Earlier, the CM paid floral tributes to Dr Parmar at the Vidhan Sabha Complex where he was joined by speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition, cabinet ministers, MLAs and former legislators.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said Dr Parmar apprised the then Union government that the developmental needs of the hill state were different from other states of the country.

He said Dr Parmar laid special emphasis on construction of roads, power generation and giving boost to horticulture and agriculture sectors to ensure overall development of the state.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said Dr Parmar shunned all luxuries of life and chose a path of struggle for maintaining separate identity of Himachal Pradesh. He said January 25, 1971 was indeed the red letter day in the annals of state as it was due to the efforts of Dr Parmar that Himachal Pradesh was granted statehood.

He said the Land Reforms Act was one of the biggest contributions of Dr Parmar. A documentary on life of Dr YS Parmar produced by information and public relations department was also screened on the occasion.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, deputy speaker Vidhan Sabha Hansraj and several MLAs of both ruling and opposition were present on the occasion.

