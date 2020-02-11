State govt releases Rs 20 lakh to clear outstanding Bhima Koregaon commission dues

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:35 IST

PUNE A week after the two-member Bhima Koregaon Commission, headed by J N Patel (retd) chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, cited a lack of financial resources as being the key reason the inquiry may be needed to be closed down, the state government has cleared all pending payments related to the commission, as per the commission’s secretary.

On Tuesday, commission secretary V Palnitkar, said, “The government has released Rs 20 lakh and directed the accounts department to prepare the salary bills. The work is likely to take eight to 10 days and the accounts department will then issue cheques in the names of the commission staff.”

On Monday, Palnitkar said, “I spoke to deputy secretary Vyankatesh Bhat and he told me that the government has cleared all the bills.”

The state accounts department has also been ordered to release all future payments at the earliest, Palnitkar said.

Justice Patel, in a letter dated January 31, addressed to the state home department, stated the government had not paid salaries to commission employees for six months.

“The chairman of the commission is at pains to express his displeasure and expects the state to take remedial steps to nullify the lapses on the part of its officials so that the commission can function efficiently and effectively,” the letter stated.

The letter further stated that although the commission was appointed by a notification dated February 9,2018, office posts like secretary, technical expert, and clerk, were created by a notification dated March 31, 2018; but the appointments were not made by the government immediately.

The secretary was appointed on April 28, 2018.

Office premises in Pune required heavy repairs and were completed at the end of September 2018. Other expenses include issuance of notifications, and affidavits from the public and other organisations.

The commission observed that the initial budget of Rs 52 lakh was hardly adequate.

The letter also noted that no advance amount was ever sanctioned for day-to -day expenses.

Reimbursements of staff and officers of the commission have not been cleared for months, the letter alleged.

The commission has also recommended an increase in the professional charges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for the commission’s lawyer, for hearings in Pune from the date of his application.

“The home department has prepared a note to the effect that only Rs 25 lakh was demanded by the commission, which is totally wrong; whereas the commission has demanded a total of Rs 65 lakh,” the letters states.

Total outstanding bills (As per Bhima Koregaon commission secretary V Palnitkar)

Approximate total pending arrears - Rs 15 lakh

Outstanding miscellaneous expenditure - Rs 2.5 lakh

Pending salary of Justice JN Patel: Rs 5 lakh (two months)