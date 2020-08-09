e-paper
Stock at human milk bank hit amid pandemic

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:13 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The rise in Covid-19 positive cases has caused a sharp decline in storage of human milk bank since March, say officials.

The human milk bank at Sassoon General hospital that stores four-five litres of milk per month is left with one-two litres. “We have seen a few donors since March. We are not allowing Covid-19 positive mothers to become donors,” said Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of paediatric department, BJ Government Medical College, Sassoon.

In a deep freezer, a mother’s milk can be stored for six months, say doctors.

Amid the pandemic, the human milk bank has played an important role in saving newborns’ life.

“If the mother is tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and the child is tested negative, we wouldn’t advise her to breastfeed the baby. But now, according to the norms of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a Covid-19 positive mother is allowed to breastfeed,” Kinikar said.

“While breastfeeding, wearing a mask, washing hands and other preventive norms are a must for mothers. Also, in case if the health of the mother is serious due to Covid-19, we keep the baby in a separate area,” she said.

The bank began operations in Sassoon from 2013 and gets milk from mothers from two other hospitals, besides Sassoon.

“After ICMR has allowed Covid-19 positive mothers to breastfeed, the demand for human milk has gone down at the bank,” Kinikar said.

“Many babies have benefitted from human milk bank and lactating mothers should come forward to donate. I hope the storage rate will improve soon,” Kinikar said.

Procedure for donating milk

A consent form is filled

Donor should fit the criteria set by authorities

Milk undergoes tests and procedures

Feeding happens through the hospital staff - nurses and doctors - with the consent of mother and family members.

