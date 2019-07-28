Stray cow injures elderly man in Gurugram, residents write to MCG seeking intervention

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 23-A on Friday wrote a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) seeking its intervention to check the increasing menace of stray animals in the area after a stray cow allegedly attacked an elderly gentleman.

The RWA said that stray cows, pigs and dogs often roam freely within the premises of the society and pose a threat to children and elderly men and women. The civic body is responsible for keeping a check on stray animals in the city.

Param Veer Yadav, the son of the victim, said, “A stray cow attacked my father, who is 72 years of age, fracturing his left leg and hand. Neighbours spotted him and raised an alarm. Later, they managed to chase the cow away. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

The residents claimed that a large number of cows roam in the sector, posing a danger to them. “The cow that was responsible for attacking my father had earlier attacked a few other residents a month back. We have no idea to whom this cow belongs. But we urge the MCG to check the menace of stray animals, including dogs, pigs and cows,” said Param Veer Yadav.

The RWA added that the MCG has never picked up these stray animals and put them in animal shelters and gaushalas.

“A herd of stray pigs enter our society every day and dig up the green space along the roadside. The residents have lodged several complaints to the RWA’s office in this regard. The association has written to the MCG many a time seeking its intervention. However, the civic body has taken no action so far,” Malkhan Singh, RWA president, Sector 23-A, said, adding that three cases of cow attack have been reported in the past one-and-a-half months.

The MCG said it will appoint a team to catch stray cows on Monday. “I have directed officials concerned to form a team and catch stray cows and dogs,” said YS Gupta, additional municipal commissioner.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 22:03 IST