Strengthen rural hospitals, state will provide the funds: Ajit Pawar

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:06 IST

PUNE: Instead of burdening Pune city’s hospitals, the administration should concentrate on strengthening hospitals in rural areas to deal with Covid-19 patients, said Pune’s district guardian minister and deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday.

Pawar held a meeting with elected members in the city to review the Covid-19 scenario.

NCP’s cabinet minister Dilip Walse-Patil, and minister of state, Datta Bharne, apart from MLAs from the city and district were present at the meeting held at the council hall in Pune.

As Covid cases increase in Pune district, those critical rush to Pune for treatment. As there is a lack of oxygen beds in the rural areas, patients from there prefer to get admitted to hospitals at Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pawar said, “The state government will provide enough funds to strengthen the rural hospitals. The administration should prioritise providing the necessary infrastructure and oxygen in rural areas, so patients get treated at their locations. The health department should speed up the work to ensure the maximum number of oxygen beds in the rural areas.”

Walse-Patil said, “Home isolation and patient numbers are increasing in the rural areas. The Pune Zilla Parishad and district collectorate should create a system to establish contact with these positive patients who are home isolated; to check on their health on a daily basis. The administration should guide these patients about the treatment.”

Bharne said, “Right now, the maximum number of positive patients are rushing to urban areas, mainly Pune, for treatment. Already, the bed situation in the city is critical. If the administration took enough effort and made available treatment in the rural area, it would help to ease the burden on the city’s hospitals. Oxygen and ventilators should kept ready in rural hospitals.”

The Maharashtra council vice-president, Neelam Gorhe, said, “Women employees are going door-to -door for surveys in the rural areas. While doing this, the administration must ensure their security and they should not be troubled while carrying out the survey.”

‘Decision on imposing Section 144 should be taken in consultation with elected members’

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that while bringing restrictions on citizen movement and imposing Section 144, the administration needs to consult with its elected members - mayors of both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and local MLAs. Mumbai imposed Section 144, but the state government assured citizens that there is no need to panic as the guidelines under its current unlock 4.0, would continue to be in place.

The civic administration is in favour of imposing Section 144 in Pune city as the number of fresh Covid19 cases being recorded on a daily basis hover around the 2,000 mark.