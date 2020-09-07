Stripping case: Victim seeks cancellation of ‘false’ FIR lodged by ex-Khanna SHO

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:09 IST

After the arrest of suspended Khanna SHO Inspector Baljinder Singh, the police have initiated an investigation into the FIRs lodged by him.

Singh was booked in an assault case where three men were allegedly stripped and then filmed at Khanna Sadar police station.

The victim Jagpal Singh alleged that the mobile phone used to record the video is yet to be traced. He also alleged that they were forced to remove their clothes and humiliated by the cop. Later, they were falsely implicated in a case of burglary.

Jagpal Singh has approached the special investigation team (SIT) seeking cancellation of the FIR lodged against them.

Inspector general (Ludhiana zone) Naunihal Singh along with members of the SIT is scheduled to meet Jagpal through his counsel Guninder Singh Brar.

Advocate Guninder Singh Brar also alleged that some members of the SIT are in favour of the accused Inspector. He requested the IG to remove such officers from the SIT. However, the IG has assured him that he will be personally investigating the matter.

On Monday, the Khanna police produced the accused before a court that sent him to police remand for one more day.

Inspector Baljinder Singh surrendered before the IG on Saturday. after his bail application was rejected by the court. The police were after him for the past two months.

The cop was booked for assault, illegal detention, stripping clothes of three men and recording the video. The police had also added sections of the SC/ST Act and the Information and Technology (IT) Act against the inspector in the FIR lodged at City-1 police station of Khanna on July 5.

In the nine-second video, three persons were seen standing nude in front of the SHO, whose voice is audible but his face cannot be seen. After the video went viral, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had directed the inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to carry out a fact-finding inquiry into the matter on April 16.