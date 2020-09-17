Student-parent forum demands curbs on pvt schools

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:28 IST

Chattra Abhibhavak Manch, a student-parent forum, on Thursday staged a protest outside the state legislative assembly here demanding a law to regulate fees, syllabus and content in private schools during the ongoing monsoon session.

Forum convenor Vijendra Mehra said the state government is not taking any action against the private schools despite their arbitrariness and heavy loot. “The education department had submitted a proposal for legislation to put curbs on private schools, but the state government is deliberately not taking up the matter in the assembly,” Mehra alleged.

The forum has also sought the formation of a state advisory council to stop the loot by private schools.

“Private schools are committing arbitrary loot in the name of selling books, uniforms and collecting funds,” Mehra added.

The forum has warned the state government of intensifying the movement if the school fee is not completely waived.