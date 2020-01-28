Students’ fact-finding team accuses UP Police of ‘brutality’, ‘targeting poor and Muslims’

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:09 IST

PRAYAGRAJ A fact-finding team comprising students from 30 prominent universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), IIM-Ahmadabad and IIT-Delhi, accused the Uttar Pradesh police of ‘brutality’ in dealing with anti-CAA protests and targeting members of the Muslim community, on Tuesday.

The fact-finding team travelled to 15 violence-affected cities in Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Firozabad from January 14-19.

“Police exclusively targeted Muslim ghettos and economically marginalised people who worked as ragpickers, daily wage labourers, and those who worked at small dhabas, etc,” the report released to the media by a group of students, here, on Tuesday, alleged.

It claimed that the police, instead of curbing the protest, opened fire on people killing mostly youngsters, especially minors. The police did not conform to the basic principles of the use of firearms and fired above the waist, the report alleged.

The state government and police have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and asserted that security personnel deployed to maintain law and order were attacked.

UP police has been arresting people across the state without evidence and especially at night, the report titled ‘Lawless Uttar Pradesh- Students report on Police brutality’, claimed.

BHU students’ union former general secretary and research scholar Vikas Singh, who was part of the fact-finding team, said families of the deceased were not allowed to take the bodies back home and were forced to bury them within an hour or so under heavy police deployment.

The report claims that there are many instances across UP where hospitals have refused treatment to injured people due to which many lives were lost. “The injured protestors who went for treatment were not allowed to keep X-ray and other medical documents related to the treatment they received. No one from the UP state administration or any state minister has visited the families of those who lost their lives,” alleged former Allahabad University students’ union vice-president Akhilesh Yadav, who was also part of the team.

Police have also created a false narrative that people were injured or killed because of their involvement in ‘gang wars’ between Muslim communities or were injured/killed by protesters themselves, the report says.

Moreover, police have also refused to lodge FIRs into the deaths, claiming that they did not shoot anyone. UP police have been arresting people without evidence and especially at night, claimed AU research scholar Mridula Mangalam, who was also part of the fact-finding team.

“The police entered through roofs and broke down doors. Due to this, many families have temporarily fled and, in many cases, male members of the family haven’t returned home.

Photos and addresses of protestors have been made public by police through newspapers, posters and hoardings posing a threat to their families,” the report says.