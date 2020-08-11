e-paper
Sugar factories likely to set up Covid care centres in rural Maharashtra

Sugar factories likely to set up Covid care centres in rural Maharashtra

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:50 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Sugar factories are likely to erect Covid care centres in rural Maharashtra after an appeal by the state government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar told co-operative minister Balasaheb Patil to urge sugar factories to erect the centres wherever necessary.

Sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that an official appeal will be send to sugar factories soon.

Gaikwad said, “Factories near urban areas could set up to the centres mainly for asymptomatic patients. It would not be mandatory, but owners are expected to erect it voluntarily.”

Gaikwad said, “The Vighnahar co-operative factory helped us to erect a Covid care centre at Ozar in Pune district. We expect owners of other factories to follow the example.”

Pawar, while instructing Patil, said, “Many factories have godowns with tin roofs that are lying vacant. It is very easy to erect the centres at these places.”

A sugar commissioner official, on condition of anonymity, said that mainly sugar factories located in Solapur are expected to set up Covid care centres.

Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
