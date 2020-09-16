Sukhbir asks party MPs to oppose agri Bills

cities

Sep 16, 2020

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has issued a whip to members of his party in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to oppose the farm Bills in both the Houses.

Party MPs have been asked to oppose the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020; and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill-2020.

The party has two members —Sukhbir himself and his wife, Union minister for food processing industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal — in the Lok Sabha. Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Naresh Gujral are the Rajya Sabha members of the party. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also represented SAD, but parted ways last year to form another Akali faction SAD (Democratic).

SAD president had opposed the amendment in Essential Commodities Act that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bills are expected to come up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.