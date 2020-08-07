Sukhbir leads protest against police over missing ‘saroop’

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:42 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday led a protest against the police for failing to recover the ‘saroop’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing from Ardaspur Sahib Gurdwara at Kalyan village in the district more than two weeks ago.

Staging a ‘dharna’ along with party activists in front of the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), he slammed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for allegedly maintaining silence on the issue.

“Why did the organisations, which were propped up by the Congress, keep away during the lockdown, leaving it to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to help people in distress? Even now, these organisations are silent despite more than fifteen days have passed since the ‘saroop’ dating back to the World War era went missing.”

The SAD, he said, will never play politics on the issue. “We have come here only because the district police have failed in their duty. We will stage a ‘dharna’ in front of the SSP’s office till August 18 demanding recovery of the ‘saroop’ and arrest of the culprits. If the police fail to make any headway by then, we will announce our next course of action,” he added.

“We have never taken any false oath like Capt Amarinder Singh who played with the sentiments of the Sikh community. He vowed in the name of the Gutka Sahib to deceive the people into voting for the Congress in the 2017 assembly elections.”

SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Surjit Singh Rakhra and MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also spoke on the occasion.

Chandumajra said the Patiala police had swung into action and recovered the lost mobile phone of Preneet Kaur within 20 four hours but could not do the needful when it came to the missing ‘swaroop’.