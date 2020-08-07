e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sukhbir leads protest against police over missing ‘saroop’

Sukhbir leads protest against police over missing ‘saroop’

Slams CM Amarinder Singh, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for “being silent on the issue”

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal leading a protest against the police for failing to recover the ‘saroop’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing from Ardaspur Sahib Gurdwara at Kalyan village
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal leading a protest against the police for failing to recover the ‘saroop’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing from Ardaspur Sahib Gurdwara at Kalyan village (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday led a protest against the police for failing to recover the ‘saroop’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing from Ardaspur Sahib Gurdwara at Kalyan village in the district more than two weeks ago.

Staging a ‘dharna’ along with party activists in front of the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), he slammed chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur for allegedly maintaining silence on the issue.

“Why did the organisations, which were propped up by the Congress, keep away during the lockdown, leaving it to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to help people in distress? Even now, these organisations are silent despite more than fifteen days have passed since the ‘saroop’ dating back to the World War era went missing.”

The SAD, he said, will never play politics on the issue. “We have come here only because the district police have failed in their duty. We will stage a ‘dharna’ in front of the SSP’s office till August 18 demanding recovery of the ‘saroop’ and arrest of the culprits. If the police fail to make any headway by then, we will announce our next course of action,” he added.

“We have never taken any false oath like Capt Amarinder Singh who played with the sentiments of the Sikh community. He vowed in the name of the Gutka Sahib to deceive the people into voting for the Congress in the 2017 assembly elections.”

SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Surjit Singh Rakhra and MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also spoke on the occasion.

Chandumajra said the Patiala police had swung into action and recovered the lost mobile phone of Preneet Kaur within 20 four hours but could not do the needful when it came to the missing ‘swaroop’.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In