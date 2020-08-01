Supplying of mobile phones and drugs to inmates: Deputy superintendent’s son held from Sirsa

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:45 IST

Gurugram Just over a week after a deputy superintendent of Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail was arrested for allegedly supplying mobile phones and drugs to inmates, his 30-year-old son was arrested from Sirsa on Saturday and charged with sedition for allegedly threatening prison officials, said police.

The suspect was identified as Ravi Chautala, a resident of Sirsa and his father is Dharambir Chautala.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (Crime), said that Chautala threatened to “blast Bhondsi jail” in a purported audio clip that did the rounds on social media. He is also purported heard telling all officials — from constable to superintendent — to seek a transfer to another jail, Sangwan said.

“Ravi is heard saying that he was in touch with all the gangsters lodged in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi jails and would take their support to extract revenge for his father’s,” he said.

The crime teams traced his mobile number to Sirsa on Friday and arrested from his house early Saturday morning, said police.

During questioning, Sangwan allegedly told police that he had recorded the audio on Wednesday night under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The mobile phone on which he made the purported recording has been recovered from is possession, said police.

“The audio was cited as a national security threat following which we have registered a case and arrested him,” he said, adding that the arrest was based on a police complaint.

A case under sections 121(waging war), 124A (sedition), 189 (Threatening a public servant with injury), 506 (threatening for life) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect at Bhondsi police station.

Suspect was produced before the court on Saturday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody , said police.

Ravi was also allegedly involved in drug peddling in Gururgam and Sirsa. “He was in touch with Bhondsi jail inmates and used to offer them drugs and mobile phones at cheaper prices and got them delivered through his father,” said Sangwan.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ravi had come under scanner earlier also as he was allegedly involved in supplying mobile phones and drugs to inmates and people who have been out on parole and acquitted. He has completed Masters in History from Hisar and then did not continue with his studies and allegedly slipped into depression after he met with an accident in 2009 and remained in coma for a few days, said police.

The father and son are now lodged in different barracks and are placed under quarantine.

Dharambir Chautala was arrested last week for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards to inmates over the last two years. According to officers, 240 grams of a narcotics substance (Sulfa) and 11 SIM cards were allegedly recovered from his government accommodation.

Police commissioner K K Rao said they are investigating the case and have identified a few people who are on their radar. They will be questioned by the police teams and will check if anyone else from the jail was in touch with Ravi Chautala. “We are monitoring calls of a few people and keeping a close watch on their movement. The crime teams have begun tracking the movement of drug peddlers who have criminal records,” he said.