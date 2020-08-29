Supreme Court upheld our contention: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on final-year exams’ verdict

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 02:12 IST

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said he welcomes the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision stating that universities cannot promote students without holding final-year examinations. Thackeray said that the SC order reiterated the state’s demand to let state governments decide on when to hold the exams, and not conduct them by the September 30 deadline set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Thackeray also heads the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena. Yuva Sena is one of the petitioners in the SC which had challenged the UGC directive to hold examinations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a series of tweets, Thackeray wrote, “As Yuva Sena, we welcome the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court… The Hon’ble SC has reiterated that it is upto the respective State Governments to decide on when and how to hold examinations, not at the insistence of the 30th September deadline of the UGC. The Yuva Sena stands firmly for the well being and good health of the students, teachers, non teaching staff and their families (sic).”

Thackeray said that the SC has upheld the state’s contention to uphold the decision taken by the state disaster management authority (SDMA).

Earlier in the day, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai also welcomed the SC’s decision, but said that a day after India recorded over 75,000 new Covid-19 cases, the “SC in a video-conference judgment said final-year exams for lakhs of students are to be compulsorily held.”

In a series of tweets, Sardesai said, “We thank SC for accepting our argument that SDMA overrides UGC guidelines and to allow postponing exams till the situation normalises.”