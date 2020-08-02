Survey to detect coronavirus antibodies in residents begins in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village; 125 blood samples collected

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:25 IST

To estimate the percentage of population that could have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Punjab government jointly began a two-day serological (or sero) survey in Jawaharpur village on Sunday.

The survey is intended to detect whether the person being tested has developed antibodies against the coronavirus. Antibodies are proteins that are produced by the body’s immune system to fight external organisms like viruses.

The survey teams went from house to house in the village and took blood samples of 125 persons in a random manner on the first day. Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi became the first Covid hotspot of the district after 46 cases were reported here in April this year.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh visited the spot and provided all possible assistance to the teams from ICMR. Dr Singh said that the survey was being conducted in five districts of Punjab including Mohali. He said that serological surveys help to assess how widespread Covid-19 could have become in a community.

“Since it is not possible to test everyone, it is not clear how many people may have been infected, especially since most of the patients do not even show symptoms. Detecting antibodies in random sets of people is, therefore, an indirect way of estimating the extent of the spread of the disease in a community,” said the civil surgeon.

At present, there are no positive cases in the village and all patients have fully recovered. Dr Manjit Singh said the district health department had already deputed doctors and other staff to assist in carrying out the survey. Deputy medical commissioner Dr Daljit Singh, Dr HS Cheema, Dr Vikrant, health inspector Bhupinder Singh were also present.